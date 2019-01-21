President Lungu re-assigns Secretary to Cabinet, promotes 5 PS, one DC

President Edgar Lungu has re-assigned Secretary to the Cabinet Roland Msiska to head the Zambia Atomic Agency (ZAMTOM).

President Lungu’s Special Assistant for press and public relations Amos Chanda has said in a statement.

Mr Chanda said that Dr Msiska’s contract, which ends on February 20, 2019, will not be renewed and the Head of State has given him the task to head ZAMTOM.

Mr Chanda said that Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet in-charge of Administration Patrick Kangwa will act as a Secretary to the Cabinet when Dr Msiska’s contract comes to an end.

Mr Chanda also announced that President Lungu has made further changes at permanent secretary level which has seen three Deputy Permanent Secretaries, a District Commissioner and a Director promoted to Permanent Secretaries.

Deputy Permanent Secretary for Copperbelt Province Joyce Nsamba has been promoted as Permanent Secretary for Muchinga Province replacing Jobbix Kalumba who has been transferred to the Ministry of General Education in the same capacity.

Dr Felix Phiri moves from Ministry of General Education to Luapula Province in the same capacity to take over from Buleti Nsemukila who goes to Eastern Province.

Mr Chanda said Mr. Kasolo who was Eastern Province PS moves to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services to take over from Godfrey Malama whose contract has not been renewed.

Deputy Permanent Secretary for Western Province Bernard Chomba has been promoted to Permanent Secretary for Central Province taking over from Chanda Kabwe who becomes National Coordinator for the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) under the office of the Vice President.

Former DMMU Permanent Secretary Yande Mwape has been moved to Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs in the same capacity to replace Michael Pwete whose contract has not been renewed.

Deputy Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs Willies Manjimela has been elevated as Permanent Secretary for North Western Province taking over from Ephraim Mateyo whose contract has not been renewed.

Mr Chanda also said President Lungu has transferred Ministry of Community Development and Social Services Permanent Secretary Leah Mutale to the Ministry of Home Affairs in charge of refugees while her counterpart Pamela Kabamba takes over at Community Development.

Permanent Secretary for Management Development Division (MDD) at Cabinet Office Ndashe Yumba has swapped with his counterpart at the ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Trevor Kaunda.

Mwinilunga District Commissioner Danny Bukali becomes Deputy Permanent Secretary for Western Province while Director of Infrastructure at the ministry of Health Mulalelo Kakulubelwa has been promoted to permanent secretary in charge of Administration at the same ministry.

Permanent Secretary in charge of Technical Services at the Ministry of Health Jabbin Mulwanda has since been taken to Cabinet Office in holding position.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Lusaka Province Geoffrey Kunda has been transferred to Eastern Province in the same capacity to replace Sharon Zulu who moves to Lusaka in the same capacity.

Commissioner of Police Alex Chilufya has been transferred to Police Service Headquarters as Commissioner of Police for operations/ZANIS.

