Kwazulu-Natal Prince to grace N’cwala ceremony

By Naomi Nyawali in South Africa

Prince Mongosuthu Buthelezi of the Zulu Kingdom of Kwazulu-Natal (KZN) South Africa will grace this year’s N’cwala Ceremony of the Ngoni people of Eastern province.

This follows an invitation by the Nc’wala Organising Committee.

Prince Buthelezi who is from the Zulu Royal Establishment expressed gratitude to the Royal Highness paramount Chief Mpenzeni for inviting him to be the guest of Honour at this year’s N’cwala ceremony to be held on February 23.

In a letter addressed to the Zambia High Commission in Pretoria South Africa Prince Buthelezi confirmed his participation in the ceremony.

The prince said he will also pay a courtesy call on President Edgar Lungu and Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji before proceeding to Chipata for the ceremony

The Prince becomes the First official from the Zulu Royal Family to grace the ceremony in recent years.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba has hailed the deepening Cultural Ties between Zambia and South Africa.

Mr Mwamba says the Ngoni Speaking people of Zambia and the Zulus of South Africa have a lot in common due to the fact that they share the same ancestral origins.

He noted that there is need to enhance and preserve the cultural ties the two countries have enjoyed over the years.

