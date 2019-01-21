ex North-Western PS convicted for corruption

By JOHN SAKALA

The Solwezi Magistrates Court has convicted former North-Western Permanent Secretary Fabian Mumba for corrupt practices.

Mumba was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission in 2017 and was jointly charged with the then Procurement Manager at the Provincial Administration Collins Kapapala for one count of willful failure to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Principle Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili however acquitted Mr Kapapala.

But Mumba has been sentenced to six months imprisonment but suspended for two years.

Particulars of the offense were that Mumba and Mr Kapapala, on dates unknown but between January 1, 2011 and August 31, 2011 did willfully fail to comply with applicable laws, procedures or guidelines.

The guidelines were relating to the procurement of works for the upgrading and maintenance of the Magrade Extension Road in Solwezi which was awarded to Hillers Construction Company Limited contrary to section 33(2) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act number 38 of 2010.

